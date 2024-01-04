Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters

Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and Kaiyla Mitchell (14).
Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and Kaiyla Mitchell (14).(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and Kaiyla Mitchell (14).

They reportedly left their residence in the 900 block of 53rd St. E. and have not returned.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaiyda, Alieya, or Kaiyla, contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Moyett at lixa.moyett@bradentonpd.com.

