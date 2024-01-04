Bradenton Police looking for missing sisters

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police need help finding sisters Jaiyda Mitchell (15), Alieya Mackey (13), and Kaiyla Mitchell (14).

They reportedly left their residence in the 900 block of 53rd St. E. and have not returned.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaiyda, Alieya, or Kaiyla, contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Moyett at lixa.moyett@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.