Brown & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory warns of scammers

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Sunday, Bradenton Police Department alerted the public about imposters preying on people that had recently lost loved ones. The department is investigating three cases that happened within 24 hours of each other.

According to City of Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown, and the Funeral Director for Brown & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, it’s his funeral home that has been impacted.

Brown said it started as one phone call to a family demanding $1,500 or else the cremation would be cancelled. Brown said the family hung up and immediately called him. Then, another phone call happened just a couple hours after, according to Brown.

“A widow that said she had got a call and she unfortunately actually had given the credit card,” said Brown.

Brown told the widow to cancel her credit card and then gave all the information to Bradenton Police Department. Brown said just a couple hours after the second call, a third happened.

“My son got a call from one of his families he met with and same thing. But they were trying to give them money back on their credit card because there was an over payment,” said Brown.

Brown said the scammers are trying everything in the book to get people’s credit card numbers. Captain Brian Thiers with Bradenton Police Department has urged everyone not to believe any kind of scammer.

“They pressure. They tell you your power is going to be turned off or you are going to go to jail for missing a jury summons. There are all kinds of scams out there. Question it,” said Thiers.

Brown said the Suncoast is home to a good amount of older people and scammers look to take advantage of that. He carried on and said that included the widow with emotions running high especially around the holidays.

“Then they panic a little bit and again that’s what they prey on. That’s where you really look at it and say wow... we’ve got people like that. It really makes you wonder what a person like that is about and just makes you sick to your stomach,” said Brown.

According to Bradenton Police, the scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID and it appears that the call comes from the funeral home hired by the family. The department said anyone who receives a call like this should hang up, resist the pressure to act immediately, and contact the funeral home directly using a verified phone number.

