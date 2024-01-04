Allen and Kaye Butler named 2024 Distinguished Citizens of the Year

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Allen and Kaye Butler were named the 2024 Distinguished Citizens of the Year by the Manatee River Fair Association.

More than a dozen local residents wrote letters of support for the Butlers, each remarking on the longtime Bradenton couple’s extensive contributions to the community – particularly children’s causes – over the past 40 years.

Some of their most noteworthy involvement came in the way of spearheading multi-million dollar fundraising projects for the Boys & Girls Club, a St. Stephen’s School endowment fund and renovations for their beloved First Presbyterian Church. Allen was instrumental in preparing the sale of the Bradenton Trailer Park, proceeds from which went to form the Kiwanis Foundation. He was also involved in the sale of the Palmetto Pines Golf Club, proceeds from which funded the Palmetto Boys and Girls Club.

“Many will donate time and money but this couple has taken it a step farther and invested their efforts in endowing and building financial structures that will benefit these organizations well into the future,” said Manatee River Fair Association Treasurer Jon Neuhauser, who presented the award to the Butlers today in Veterans Hall at the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

The crowd of more than 200 gave the couple a standing ovation.

Nominators praised Kaye’s organizational skills and leadership in supporting capital campaigns for Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, which raised more than $6.3 million that would later fund land and expansion projects at the school.

“It has been a pleasure to be here in Manatee County,” said Kaye upon receiving the award. “This is an amazing honor and very much a surprise.”

Allen was commended for his leadership with the Kiwanis Club of Bradenton, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County and First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton. His financial and investment management skills led to substantial savings and growth for community projects.

“There are thousands of people who helped make these things happen,” Allen said of the couple’s success with fundraising. “We’re just representative of those people who give their time and treasure to make things happen to benefit the county. The Boys and Girls Club and Kiwanis are great clubs that are a vehicle for good and that can be used to expand our own personal talents.”

Manatee County Distinguished Citizen Award is presented annually by the members of the Manatee River Fair Association in cooperation with the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners. The award recognizes individuals who have “made significant and meritorious contributions to Manatee County in the way of volunteer community service.”

A complete list of winners dating back to 1956 can be found on the Fair’s website.

