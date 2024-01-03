Volunteers needed across the Suncoast to help end homelessness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness is conducting their annual count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals in both Sarasota and Manatee counties from 12 p.m. on Jan. 29 to 12 p.m. on Jan. 30.

This count is needed in order to provide resources for those in need throughout the year.

This year, individuals who participate in the count will be given a small supply bag assembled by the Homeless Outreach Teams from Bradenton, Manatee, North Port, Sarasota City and County and Venice law enforcement agencies.

If you would like to volunteer, email Amiee Barth at amiee@suncoastpartnership.org.

The count result will be provided later this spring.

