Some disruptive weather heading our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a series of storms systems to continue over our area during the course of the next 7 days. The first front will move though late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. An area of low pressure will track across the NE Gulf of Mexico and swing a cold front our way which will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a good chance for showers mainly and a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm into early Thursday. There is no threat of any severe weather with this first system but the one on Saturday will bring a much better chance for more widespread rainfall and a little better chance for a couple of strong to possibly severe storms.

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise on Saturday (WWSB)

The timing of rainfall for Saturday is subject to change but right now it looks like it will be a daytime event with the most likely time of rainfall during the mid part of the day. The rain will be heavier than the one tomorrow night. We are expecting at least 1 inch of rainfall and there could be some higher amounts in some isolated areas as the cold front moves through. Most of the heavier rain will be over by the late afternoon and early evening. There could still be some lingering showers through the evening hours.

A chance for late night and early morning showers Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front swings through (WWSB)

In the near future we can expect to see a chilly start to the day on Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s inland and near 50 at the coast. We will see considerable cloudiness during the morning with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. We will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s, so it will be a cool day. By Wednesday evening we will see increasing cloudiness and our rain chances go up during the late night through the early morning on Thursday. This is due to a weak low pressure system which will move across the northern part of Florida and swing a cold front through the area early Thursday.

On Thursday the rain will taper off and the rain chances go down to 10% by 10 a.m. Skies will begin to clear somewhat as we will see partly cloudy skies by late morning. It will stay fairly cool with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s.

It starts to warm up on Friday as winds shift to the east and then south throughout the day. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s with no threat of rainfall.

Saturday will be a Yellow ABC7 First Alert Weather Day. Meaning we will see some disruptive weather mainly during the daylight hours. Right now it appears that it will be a disruptive day weatherwise on the medium scale or yellow code for Saturday. Now it is a little too early to say we will see any strong or severe storms at this time, but due to an active sub-tropical jet stream moving overhead there will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Rainfall amounts will be impressive with some areas getting up to an inch of rain. It will be very windy with boating advisories likely to be issued and rip currents will be present along some of the beaches. Winds will be out of the the south at 20 mph with some higher gusts up to 35 mph at times. Those winds will turn to the west later in the day on Saturday which will cause some dangerous rip currents. The high on Saturday will warm into the low to mid 70s.

Several storm systems expected to move in over the course of the next 7 days. (WWSB)

On Sunday we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday.

Monday we will see another chance for showers as another small disturbance moves in along with an old frontal boundary. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for rain.

