Sarasota man sentenced to 10 years for sale of fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yvens Philone, of Sarasota, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Philone had pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2023.

According to court documents, between May 5 and 20, 2022, Philone sold six firearms, including one that Philone had described as a “Mac-10 machine gun,” to a confidential informant working with ATF and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Philone also sold the confidential informant nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of fentanyl.

Before possessing the firearms that he sold, Philone had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. As a previously convicted felon, Philone is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

