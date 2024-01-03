Sarasota man offered $10 to undercover cop for oral sex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota Police arrested 33-year-old Bernard Rush on 6 days before Christmas after he tried to hire a prostitute that was an undercover cop.

Rush talked with the woman at the Flamingo Inn on 47th Street and North Tamiami Trail and offered her $10 in exchange for oral sex.

His four-year-old son was in the car, as well as a marijuana grinder that still had residue inside.

When the undercover detective asked Rush what he will do with his son when they go into the Inn, Rush said he would leave him in the car.

That’s when police arrested Rush, and charged him with child neglect, agreement to secure prostitution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to Sarasota County Jail, and he bonded out a few days later.

“He unknowingly offered one of our undercover detectives $10 cash in exchange for oral sex and he planned to leave his four-year-old in the back of the car while he did this illegal activity, and that in itself is concerning,” said Cynthia McLaughlin from the Sarasota Police Department.

“Rush clearly was not prioritizing his own child’s safety and probably the best outcome of this operation is that this four-year-old child is now in better hands,” she added.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.