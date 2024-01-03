Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man offered $10 to undercover cop for oral sex

33-year-old Bernard Rush taken into police custody on December 19th.
33-year-old Bernard Rush taken into police custody on December 19th.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota Police arrested 33-year-old Bernard Rush on 6 days before Christmas after he tried to hire a prostitute that was an undercover cop.

Rush talked with the woman at the Flamingo Inn on 47th Street and North Tamiami Trail and offered her $10 in exchange for oral sex.

His four-year-old son was in the car, as well as a marijuana grinder that still had residue inside.

When the undercover detective asked Rush what he will do with his son when they go into the Inn, Rush said he would leave him in the car.

That’s when police arrested Rush, and charged him with child neglect, agreement to secure prostitution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to Sarasota County Jail, and he bonded out a few days later.

“He unknowingly offered one of our undercover detectives $10 cash in exchange for oral sex and he planned to leave his four-year-old in the back of the car while he did this illegal activity, and that in itself is concerning,” said Cynthia McLaughlin from the Sarasota Police Department.

“Rush clearly was not prioritizing his own child’s safety and probably the best outcome of this operation is that this four-year-old child is now in better hands,” she added.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise...
Some disruptive weather heading our way
Deputies were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood in Parrish at...
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder, armed burglary in Parrish
Dog shot after attacking child
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

Metal detecting treasure
Discovering the Metal Detectors of the Suncoast
Tonight into tomorrow rain showers will spread across the Suncoast
First Alert Weather: The second of three cold fronts brings storms late today
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 2, 2024
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - January 2, 2024