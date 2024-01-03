Sarasota man arrested for Christmas Day burglary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Dec. 25 around 10:43 p.m., Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an alarm on Wilde Oak Way, Sarasota. The alarm company advised there was someone inside the residence wearing a hoodie and carrying a flashlight.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they heard noises coming from the rear of the home. The deputies approached the back and observed the suspect exiting through a broken window. The suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

The victim was contacted, and it was confirmed that the suspect, James Keeble, had attempted to steal several items from the home. Keeble was taken into custody and transported to the correctional facility.

The victim’s personal belongings were returned to the residence.

