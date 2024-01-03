Roadwork set to begin on Toledo Blade Boulevard

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port’s Road Rehabilitation Project will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, with the repaving of Toledo Blade Boulevard between Cranberry and Price boulevards.

To reduce impact on traffic along one of the city’s vital roads, work will be done overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work in this area is expected to be completed in mid-February. Please be sure to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time when driving in this area.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.