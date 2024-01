NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - People often ask, “Do firefighters still rescue cats out of trees?” The answer is - sometimes!

One of those times just happened to be today for North Port Fire Rescue.

Engine 85 personnel rescued “Pita” the cat from a tree on Surf Avenue.

Fire personnel confirm Pita is safe and doing well.

Pita (North Port Fire Rescue)

