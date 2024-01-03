Golf carts stolen from Bradenton mobile home park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just before Christmas, the quiet neighborhood of Seabreeze Mobile Estates saw a slew of golf cart thefts, all within a few days of one another. Residents are working to help Bradenton Police Department find the suspects who are on the loose -- for now.

“We treat it like any auto theft,” said Captain Brian Thiers of BPD. “Thieves are quick, they’re in and out in seconds. They’re looking for an easy target.”

Not much is easier than stealing something you already may have the keys for.

Shannon Schick, manager at Lux Golf Carts, told ABC7 that many golf cart manufactures will use universal keys. She says that’s why Lux only sells a specific brand: one that issues model-specific keys.

“Just like your car, you wouldn’t want someone having the same keys to your car,” said Schick.

Residents said they’re frustrated to hear that thieves may have knowingly taken advantage of residents who were away visiting family for the holidays.

