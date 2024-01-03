First Alert Weather: The second of three cold front brings storms late today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of our daylight hours will be at least partly sunny and mild, with a warmer afternoon than we saw yesterday. The high will be near 70, after a chilly morning start. In the second half of the day our cloud cover will begin to increase and the cloud bases lower as the low pressure area advances the Gulf waters toward the Suncoast.

A few showers will move in this evening. The rain shield from this system will be large enough that the chance for showers will continue through out the overnight. It will not be continuous rain, but waves of passing showers will be around. Rain chance will be 50% with totals of one quarter inch of rain or less. There could be isolated amounts of half inch rain if thunderstorms develop. This will be the second of the cold fronts this week, with the third arriving Saturday.s

A few shoddy ywers will move in this evening. The rain shield from this system will be large enough that the chance for showers will continue through out the overnight. It will not be continuous rain, but waves of passing showers will be around. Rain chance will be 50% with totals of one quarter inch of rain or less. There could be isolated amounts of half inch rain if thunderstorms develop. This will be the second of the cold fronts this week, with the third arriving Saturday.

The Saturday system looks like it will be the strongest of the systems we see this week. It will certainly be a windy system, and there is a high probability of rainfall during at least the first half of Saturday. The potential exists for severe weather as well, although it is too early to forecast specifics. We will make Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to gusty winds and prolonged rain chances. We will assign it a code yellow for strong gusts and the potential for severe weather. The code level may be adjusted upward to red or downward to green as we gain confidence in the systems hazards.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.