All kennels at Manatee County Animal Welfare full, adoption fees waived

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare is currently out of intake kennels.

Over the past couple months, MCAW reported they have been intaking 11 pets per day on average..

All adoption fees have been waived, and they’ll remain waived for the time being.

All dogs available for adoption are also open for fostering.

For foster inquiries and rescue partners, please reach out to any of these staff members: lauren.tryon@mymanatee.org, taunia.ireland@mymanatee.org, and/or jennifer.hume@mymanatee.org.

