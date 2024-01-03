Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

All kennels at Manatee County Animal Welfare full, adoption fees waived

Coco, a 5-year-old mixed breed, located at the Palmetto Adoption Center
Coco, a 5-year-old mixed breed, located at the Palmetto Adoption Center(Manatee County Animal Welfare)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare is currently out of intake kennels.

Over the past couple months, MCAW reported they have been intaking 11 pets per day on average..

All adoption fees have been waived, and they’ll remain waived for the time being.

All dogs available for adoption are also open for fostering.

For foster inquiries and rescue partners, please reach out to any of these staff members: lauren.tryon@mymanatee.org, taunia.ireland@mymanatee.org, and/or jennifer.hume@mymanatee.org.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest EURO forecast model is suggesting a large area of rainfall moving in after sunrise...
Some disruptive weather heading our way
Deputies were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood in Parrish at...
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder, armed burglary in Parrish
Dog shot after attacking child
Pines Trailer Park
Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says

Latest News

James Keeble
Sarasota man arrested for Christmas Day burglary
NPFR saves cat from tree
North Port Fire saves cat from tree
Sarasota man sentenced to 10 years for sale of fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms
Road work generic
Roadwork set to begin on Toledo Blade Boulevard