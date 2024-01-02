Strong solar flare seen in dazzling image on New Year’s Eve

Advertise With Us
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - 2023 ended with an incredible light show from space.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a spectacular image of a strong solar flare erupting from the sun Sunday afternoon.

The close-up image of the sun shows a mix of yellow, orange, brown and black colors.

A bright white flash that appears on the left side of the photo is the solar flare, which peaked at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday.

NASA said the flare is classified as an X5.0 flare, with X-class being flares of the highest intensity.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy made of extremely hot solar material.

Flares and solar eruptions, while beautiful, can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals and even pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

The space agency said it constantly monitors the sun and space, studying solar activity, the solar atmosphere, particles and the Earth’s magnetic field.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

