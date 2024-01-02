Sarasota man arrested for solicitation of prostitution, child neglect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police arrested Bernard Rush Jr. for agreeing to secure prostitution, child neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia during a preplanned operation on Dec. 19.

Rush unknowingly offered an undercover officer $10 cash in exchange for oral sex. He then told the undercover officer that he planned to leave his 4-year-old child in the backseat of his car while he went to the hotel room.

The Sarasota man was driving a car with a temporary Georgia tag on an expired New York license.

Rush was in possession of a marijuana grinder with residue inside of the vehicle at the time of his arrest. He was also armed with both a pocket knife and a sword concealed as a walking cane in the door jam of the vehicle.

Rush was arrested and booked at the Sarasota County Jail but was released on bond.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.