Sarasota looking to clarify its parking and towing ordinance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow the City Attorney’s office to speak with its staff and code enforcement and provide a recommendation for a new and improved towing ordinance.

This after many commissioners say they have received complaints about being towed from parking lots within the downtown area.

During the meeting commissioners voted unanimously to have the City Attorney provide recommendations to upgrade the rules.

They want signage to be more clear for the private parking lots on when and where cars will be towed.

The city doesn’t have authority to tell private parking lots when a car will be towed, but they believe they can make the parking lots provide clear signage.

The issue will be brought up again once the city attorney’s office comes up with recommendations.

