Roller Coaster Weather This Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak and dry cold front makes its way through the Suncoast this ovenight. Behind it cooler and dryer air will arrive, placing high temperatures in the mid 60s Tuesday. This will be the first of three quick moving fronts to cross the Suncoast this week.

A second cold front will bring rain to the Suncoast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then Saturday’s front will be part of a larger storm system that will stretch up to the northeast. It will pack more of a punch bringing possible thunderstorms. Like the previous two fronts, it will pass through in one day leaving cooler drier air behind it.

Expect highs between the mid 60s to lower 70s this week. Morning lows will run from the upper 40s to mid 50s through the work week. Winds will kick up with the approaching fronts. Boaters may see cautionary statements or small craft advisories from mid to end of the week as winds strengthen and seas increase with the arrival of the fronts.

Heads up, Saturday could be slated as a first alert weather day. We will know more about the intensity of this front the closer it gets to the Suncoast. Overall, temperatures will be cool to warm in the day and chilly at night for the remainder of the week.

