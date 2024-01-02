Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Riverview High School Boys Varsity want to win big games in 2024 for Ram Nation

Riverview High School Boys Varsity Basketball Team
Riverview High School Boys Varsity Basketball Team(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Riverview Rams are working hard as a team, winning basketball games, and making plans to keep winning in the New Year.

Riverview (9-5) has already won more games than they did last season halfway through this season.

Coach Brandon Knect is in his first season as head coach at Riverview. He has been an assistant coach of the Rams for the past eight season.

“This is the time of year when you want to see your team take off. We feel like we have done so,” Coach Knect said.

According to the RHS coaching staff, the last time Riverview won the district title was in 2015. During that season they made their way to Lakeland to play in the FHSAA State Championship Game. In 2024, they are hoping to do the same.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Coach Knect said.

Coach Brandon Knect, his assistant coach James Ward, and the 2024 Rams return to action on the road at Booker High School on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Universal Championship Wrestling bringing entertainment to families throughout the Suncoast
Universal Championship Wrestling bringing entertainment to families throughout the Suncoast
Booker HS Basketball
Coach Carl Williams Jr. working to put Booker Tornados back on the map
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Charles Lester III
Charles Lester the third is a highly coveted five-star cornerback with generational talent.
ABC7 Athlete of the Week: Charles Lester III