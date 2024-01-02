Riverview High School Boys Varsity want to win big games in 2024 for Ram Nation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Riverview Rams are working hard as a team, winning basketball games, and making plans to keep winning in the New Year.

Riverview (9-5) has already won more games than they did last season halfway through this season.

Coach Brandon Knect is in his first season as head coach at Riverview. He has been an assistant coach of the Rams for the past eight season.

“This is the time of year when you want to see your team take off. We feel like we have done so,” Coach Knect said.

According to the RHS coaching staff, the last time Riverview won the district title was in 2015. During that season they made their way to Lakeland to play in the FHSAA State Championship Game. In 2024, they are hoping to do the same.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Coach Knect said.

Coach Brandon Knect, his assistant coach James Ward, and the 2024 Rams return to action on the road at Booker High School on Jan. 8.

