Rent increase forcing some residents out of The Pines Trailer Park

By Brigham Harris
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of The Pines Trailer Park in Bradenton Beach are not starting 2024 the way they had hoped.

After the property was acquired in August of 2023, homeowners of the 55+ community worried they’d see prices jump on their monthly rent, or worse. That fear was realized—with more surprises along with it.

Effective this year, residents were told the base rent would go from around $600/month to closer to $1,200/month, with additional charges depending on location.

ABC7 reached out to the new property managers for comment or interviews, both were declined. Residents also wished to remain silent, at least on camera, for fear of backlash from their new owners.

“We don’t want things to get worse,” said one resident.

Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie said The Pines Trailer Park is a slice of history for Anna Maria Island, one that should be protected.

“Not all change is good,” said Chappie.

