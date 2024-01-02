New search warrant released in Christian Ziegler investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sexual battery investigation into Christian Ziegler has now expanded to include video voyeurism.

Circuit Judge Thomas Krug issued a search warrant for data shared on Ziegler’s Instagram account, according to an affidavit first obtained and published by The Trident, the news division for the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

According to recently released search warrants. Ziegler told detectives he recorded the sexual encounter on his cell phone and showed them the two-minute video. The victim told police she did not consent to being recorded.

Under Florida law, it is illegal to secretly record an intimate encounter.

Investigators say Ziegler messaged the woman on Instagram using “vanish mode.” Police also recorded three phone conversations between Ziegler and the woman.

No criminal charges have been filed against Christian Ziegler at this time.

The State Executive Board will hold a special meeting with the full body on Jan. 8 in Tallahassee, where they will have the authority to formally remove Ziegler from his position as Chairman and elect his successor.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.