Many wondering when a beached boat at Desoto Pointe Park will be removed

Derelict boat still on beach months after running aground
Derelict boat still on beach months after running aground
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A beached boat at Desoto Pointe has sparked concern for some who want to know when it will be removed.

Beach goers voiced concerns about the boat and how long it has been there.

A notice from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was placed on the vessel telling the owner to remove it from the beach. It appears the owner is out of Fort Myers.

The notice was posted on the boat back in September.

According to FWC, once the owner of the boat is notified, they have 21-days to remove the vessel. However, if the owner contests the derelict boat status before a judge it could take much longer depending on a court hearing being set up.

Beach goers in the area say the boat washed up during the last storm in August.

Beach goers in the area say the boat washed up during the last storm in August.

First Alert Weather: The first of several cold fronts passes south of us today