Gilmer guiding and molding Braden River boys basketball team into better players and people

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Braden River boys basketball team is into the thick of their 2023-24 season. The team is currently 7-4 on the season.

Head coach Dwight Gilmer says the results from this year come from the work that the team puts in during practices and the offseason that many don’t get to see behind closed doors.

“After the season ended last year, we took about two to two and a half weeks off and we got right to work,” Gilmer said. “We worked on our skills and drills all the way through the course of March, April, May, June, and July. We played a lot of games over the summer just so that we could build chemistry.”

Gilmer has been the lead at the helm for Braden River’s boys basketball program for the past two years. As much as he loves getting wins on the court, it’s the everyday opportunity to lead and guide young people that drives him the most.

“People often talk about when you fall into the ministry and I fell into this,” Gilmer said. “I’ve always had a love of basketball and I’ve always had a love of helping young people. I love to see the growth in the young people. I love to see the mentorship.”

As much he teaches and guides the players, Gilmer tells ABC7 that he learns from them too. “The players help me learn,” Gilmer said. “They help me grow. I’m not so focused as a coach that I’m naive to fact that I can learn and grow. I don’t think that I know everything and they teach me a lot.”

The Pirates return to game action on Thursday, December 28th, when they will take on the Waggener Wildcats.

