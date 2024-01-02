Florida’s “Move Over” law expanded in 2024

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new year is ringing in new laws in Florida including HB 425, which has now expanded Florida’s “Move Over” law.

Nearly 25% of Florida’s drivers do not know what the move over law is, according to AAA.

The law originally required drivers to slow down or move over one lane for emergency responders, which includes law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks, or wreckers. Now, it’s expanded to include disabled vehicles.

Drivers are now required to move over for a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights, or hazard lights, or stopped and using emergency flares or posting emergency signage. They also must move over for vehicles that are stopped with one or more people visibly present.

“I just want you to imagine that it might be you that’s broken down on the side of the road one day, wouldn’t you want someone to give you the courtesy to slow down and move over?” said Jason Frank, a Traffic Homicide Detective at the Sarasota Police Department. “At the end of the day, being behind the wheel, we just want to make sure people are being safe and cognizant of their surroundings.”

If you can’t move over, then you are expected to slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. When the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less, you must slow down to 5 mph.

Drivers who don’t follow this law could receive a moving violation and be hit with a fine of up to $158 along with points added to their license.

