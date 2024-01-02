Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida’s “Move Over” law expanded in 2024

Drivers need to be aware of new extensions to Florida's "Move Over" law.
Drivers need to be aware of new extensions to Florida's "Move Over" law.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new year is ringing in new laws in Florida including HB 425, which has now expanded Florida’s “Move Over” law.

Nearly 25% of Florida’s drivers do not know what the move over law is, according to AAA.

The law originally required drivers to slow down or move over one lane for emergency responders, which includes law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks, or wreckers. Now, it’s expanded to include disabled vehicles.

Drivers are now required to move over for a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights, or hazard lights, or stopped and using emergency flares or posting emergency signage. They also must move over for vehicles that are stopped with one or more people visibly present.

“I just want you to imagine that it might be you that’s broken down on the side of the road one day, wouldn’t you want someone to give you the courtesy to slow down and move over?” said Jason Frank, a Traffic Homicide Detective at the Sarasota Police Department. “At the end of the day, being behind the wheel, we just want to make sure people are being safe and cognizant of their surroundings.”

If you can’t move over, then you are expected to slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. When the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less, you must slow down to 5 mph.

Drivers who don’t follow this law could receive a moving violation and be hit with a fine of up to $158 along with points added to their license.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool
Another record breaking year for Labor and Delivery
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2024
Deputies were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood in Parrish at...
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder, armed burglary in Parrish
The first baby born at Manatee Memorial in 2024
Manatee Memorial Hospital announces its first baby of 2024
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Latest News

tow away
Sarasota looking to clarify its parking and towing ordinance
Derelict boat still on beach months after running aground
Many wondering when a beached boat at Desoto Pointe Park will be removed
7 passengers taken to local hospital after the boat they were riding in overturns.
Computer models agree on a bullseye of low pressure forming and bringing storms on Saturday
First Alert Weather: The first of several cold fronts passes south of us today