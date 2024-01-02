Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: The first of several cold fronts passes south of us today

Computer models agree on a bullseye of low pressure forming and bringing storms on Saturday
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front moved pass this morning and will continue to move south of us today. This will bring in some slightly cooler air that will lower our afternoon temperatures today by about five degrees compared to yesterday’s highs. Tonight’s low will also be cooler with Wednesday morning temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We stay dry today.

We will have two more fronts this week. The next one comes past on Wednesday night into Thursday with a much better chance for rains. At this time severe weather looks unlikely, but thunderstorms will be possible. This front will have about a 50% chance for producing showers.

The last front of the week will be on Saturday. This system is forecast by models to be a much stronger system than the others this week, and the potential for severe weather cannot be ruled out. We will be watching this system develop and should have a better idea of its impacts later in the workweek.

So in short, the best rain chances will show up on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again on Friday night into Saturday. Our best chances for fair weather skies will be Today, Late Thursday into Friday, and again on Sunday.

