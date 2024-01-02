Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool
Another record breaking year for Labor and Delivery
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2024
Deputies were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood in Parrish at...
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder, armed burglary in Parrish
The first baby born at Manatee Memorial in 2024
Manatee Memorial Hospital announces its first baby of 2024
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A...
Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine
Financial red flags to look for when dating
Financial red flags to look for when dating