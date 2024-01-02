Dog attacks father and son, gets shot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that ended with the dog getting shot.

Authorities confirm a loose dog attacked a father and son on their own property on Dodge Ave on Monday night. In self-defense, the father shot the dog.

There will be no charges against the shooter. The owner of the dog, however, was issued a $66 citation for “dog running at large.”

The dog was left at the emergency vet due to its injuries and will require surgery. The dog’s injuries are not life threatening.

Authorities confirm the dog was a pitbull breed.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.