7 passengers taken to local hospital after the boat they were riding in overturns.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation continues after a boating accident Monday afternoon in the Myakka River near El Jobean in Charlotte County. Seven passengers were transported to local hospitals following the incident.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) the rescue happened after a 39-foot vessel with eight people on board flipped over.

FWC and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are working together on what caused the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.

The FWC is committed to ensuring the safety of Florida’s waterways and urges all boaters to adhere to safety regulations.

