North Port Police help replace stolen Christmas present

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port helped recreate a bit of Christmas magic after a young boy’s Christmas present was stolen.

According to officials, a Spiderman electric children’s motorcycle was stolen from the parking lot of Aldi.

Not wanting to see a Christmas ruined by a thief, North Port Community Policing Unit and officers jumped into action and replaced the item

The department released some surveillance photos and are asking if anyone recognizes the person in the video, as they would like to chat.

Recently, a Spiderman electric children's motorcycle was stolen from the parking lot of Aldi. Today, our Community Policing Unit & officers jumped into action & replaced the item. A Marvel Miracle!



Recognize the folks in the other photo? They scooped it up. We’ed like to chat. pic.twitter.com/DDMZ4o1bfv — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) December 31, 2023

