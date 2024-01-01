Advertise With Us
North Port Police help replace stolen Christmas present

North Port Police
North Port Police(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port helped recreate a bit of Christmas magic after a young boy’s Christmas present was stolen.

According to officials, a Spiderman electric children’s motorcycle was stolen from the parking lot of Aldi.

Not wanting to see a Christmas ruined by a thief, North Port Community Policing Unit and officers jumped into action and replaced the item

The department released some surveillance photos and are asking if anyone recognizes the person in the video, as they would like to chat.

