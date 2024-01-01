Advertise With Us
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1

WWSB ABC7 News at 4:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are six new Florida laws taking effect on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 that you should be aware of.

  • HB 425: Expands Florida’s “Move Over” law to include disabled vehicles.
  • HB 1275: Allows local law enforcement to create a registry of people with mental health issues. Officials believe poor capacity to follow instructions or conditions could be “mistakenly perceived as an indication of hostility.”
  • HB 775: Requires mayors and elected officials in municipalities to fill out the same disclosure form used as state and county officials. This is known as “form 6.”
  • SB 1534: Clarifies who can set or alter bail and makes changes to pretrial release and detention. This will also stiffen release conditions for offenders with long criminal histories.
  • SB 7056: Florida’s Department of Children and Families is now back in control of all child abuse investigations.
  • SB 76: Gives Florida residents a one-month head start over non-residents to reserve a campsite.

