MCSO conducts New Year's Eve DUI Saturation Patrol

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted its annual New Year’s Eve DUI Saturation Patrol. 

The traffic unit made one felony arrest, one misdemeanor arrest, and four DUI arrests. Two traffic summons were issued along with 36 citations and 11 warnings for various traffic violations. 

MCSO will conduct its next DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. 

