MCSO arrests juvenile for attempted murder, armed burglary

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood in Parrish at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

The owner of a newly constructed unoccupied home in the Blue Diamond Trail went to the house to do some work on it before officially moving in. When he arrived, he discovered the rear sliding glass door was shattered.

A neighborhood security guard saw the owner leaving the house, and the owner notified the security guard of the shattered glass door. The security guard entered the house to see if anyone was inside.

While inside, he saw an interior door to an upstairs bathroom was closed and noted this was not normal. When he opened the door, he encountered the 16-year-old suspect. The suspect pointed a firearm at the security guard and squeezed the trigger several times, but the gun did not discharge. The suspect then attempted to activate the slide but was unsuccessful and fled from the house.

Deputies were notified of the incident and the suspect was located within the neighborhood but ran from the deputies. The suspect was later located in a nearby field, and after several minutes, was taken into custody without incident.

The firearm was also located.

No one was injured during the incident.

The juvenile suspect faces charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

