Manatee Memorial Hospital announces its first baby of 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Memorial Hospital is thrilled to announce the arrival of the first baby born in the New Year, at 12:22 AM on January 1, 2024.

Magnolia and Isaias Perez Velasquez, welcomed a baby boy. The boy, weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches in length.

Both mother and baby are reported to be in excellent health.

Manatee Memorial Hospital is honored to share in this special moment with the community and extends its heartfelt congratulations to the family.

”We are delighted to celebrate the first birth of the year with the Perez Velasquez family,” said Janet Lam, Director of the Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial Hospital. “This joyous occasion signifies hope and new beginnings for the entire community. We wish the family all the happiness and prosperity as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood. ”The hospital extends its gratitude to the dedicated medical team who played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth delivery of the New Year’s baby. Manatee Memorial Hospital remains committed to delivering high-quality healthcare and fostering a supportive environment for families during these momentous occasions.

