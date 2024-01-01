Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee Memorial Hospital announces its first baby of 2024

The first baby born at Manatee Memorial in 2024
The first baby born at Manatee Memorial in 2024(MMH)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Memorial Hospital is thrilled to announce the arrival of the first baby born in the New Year, at 12:22 AM on January 1, 2024.

Magnolia and Isaias Perez Velasquez, welcomed a baby boy. The boy, weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches in length.

Both mother and baby are reported to be in excellent health.

Manatee Memorial Hospital is honored to share in this special moment with the community and extends its heartfelt congratulations to the family.

”We are delighted to celebrate the first birth of the year with the Perez Velasquez family,” said Janet Lam, Director of the Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial Hospital. “This joyous occasion signifies hope and new beginnings for the entire community. We wish the family all the happiness and prosperity as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood. ”The hospital extends its gratitude to the dedicated medical team who played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth delivery of the New Year’s baby. Manatee Memorial Hospital remains committed to delivering high-quality healthcare and fostering a supportive environment for families during these momentous occasions.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Florida State Capitol building
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
North Port Police
North Port Police help replace stolen Christmas present
Another record breaking year for Labor and Delivery
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2024
Cool front passes by tonight dry
First Alert Weather: First week of 2024 features several cold fronts passing through the Suncoast