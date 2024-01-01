Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local residents taking the plunge for charity at annual Shamrock Shiver

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Since the early 2000s, the Shamrock Shiver has been a staple of New Year’s Day on Anna Maria Island.

Volunteers brave the chilly Gulf of Mexico waters of Bradenton Beach for the annual polar plunge.

This community event works to bring awareness to local charities fighting child hunger. 100% of the proceeds will fund Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Inc., and Take Stock in Children of Manatee County, all 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations.

To pledge, donate or for more info: call 941-794-2481 ext. 2.

Copyright 2024 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Latest News

Police lights
Manatee County Sheriff’s conduct New Year’s Eve DUI Saturation Patrol
MCSO arrests juvenile for attempted murder, armed burglary
The first baby born at Manatee Memorial in 2024
Manatee Memorial Hospital announces its first baby of 2024
Florida State Capitol building
New year, new laws: Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1