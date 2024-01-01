Local residents taking the plunge for charity at annual Shamrock Shiver

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Since the early 2000s, the Shamrock Shiver has been a staple of New Year’s Day on Anna Maria Island.

Volunteers brave the chilly Gulf of Mexico waters of Bradenton Beach for the annual polar plunge.

This community event works to bring awareness to local charities fighting child hunger. 100% of the proceeds will fund Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Inc., and Take Stock in Children of Manatee County, all 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations.

To pledge, donate or for more info: call 941-794-2481 ext. 2.

