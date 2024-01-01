Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: First week of 2024 features several cold fronts passing through the Suncoast

Cool front passes by tonight dry
(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of the new year starts as January 1st often does, with fireworks smoke lingering across the area and inducing a misty, hazy patchy fog. This will burn off and mix away in short order this morning under mostly sunny skies.

It will be a lovely start to the new year with one of the warmer days of the week. Highs will hit 70 in most locations. A southwest wind will increase the humidity today. However, it will stay very comfortable with dew points in the upper 50s this afternoon. The first of several cold fronts will pass through in a dry fashion tonight and keep us in comfortable humidity for several more days. Tomorrow will only be about five degrees cooler this first front will be a weak one.

After temperatures rebound into the low 70s once again on Wednesday, the next front of the week will approach on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This one will bring only a small chance for showers, but it will kick up the winds a bit. Small Craft Advisories may be needed on Thursday.

Good things come in threes they say, and the next good chance of much-needed rain will come on Saturday night with the third front of the week. It will become windy with this front and showers and thunderstorm chances will be highest of the week. At this point, it seems about a 60% to 70% chance for measurable rain. It is too early to tell if there might be severe weather, but it also looks like it will be the strongest of the systems to move past this week. We will be watching its development as the week progresses.

