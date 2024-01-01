Beautiful Day to Kick Off the New Year!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly pineapple drop in downtown Sarasota with temperatures in the mid 50s at midnight, a warm and sunny New Year’s day will be a welcoming start to 2024. Dew points remain low, winds will be light and no rain is in the forecast to kick off the year. It will be a gorgeous day with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Morning lows will linger between in the upper 40s and low will stay mostly in the 50s for the next few days.

If your New Year’s resolution involves more boating in 2024, then Monday will be the perfect day to kick off the New Year on the water. Bay and inland waters will have a light chop with seas two feet, then dying down to a foot later in the day. Winds will be fairly light out of the southwest. A moderate ultraviolet index is expected, but with the sunshine you will probably appreciate sunglasses and maybe a hat on the boat. Highs will hit the upper 60s to around 70 along the beaches. The gulf water temperature remains chilly in the mid 60s.

Two fronts will make their way through the Suncoast later this week. One will bring rain early Thursday morning, and the second will be a bit more intense bringing rain and possible thunderstorms Saturday. Both storms will pass through in one day, bringing drier cooler air in their wake. Highs remain in the mid 60s to low 70s this week, with lows mostly in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.