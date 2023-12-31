Advertise With Us
Suncoast City closures during New Year’s Day

As 2024 approaches, Suncoast cities make changes during the holiday.
As 2024 approaches, Suncoast cities make changes during the holiday.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As 2024 approaches, Suncoast cities make changes during the holiday.

City of Sarasota:

Government offices will be closed Monday, January 1st, for more information please visit: County offices and services closed for the holidays | News List | Sarasota County, FL (scgov.net)

Garbage collection will be deferred one day below is a schedule for the City of Sarasota.

Monday, January 1st adjusted to Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday, January 2nd adjusted to Wednesday, January 3rd.

For more information regarding garbage collection contact: (941) 263-6170.

City of Bradenton:

Garbage collection will be deferred one day below is a schedule for the City of Bradenton.

Monday, January 1st adjusted to Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday, January 2nd adjusted to Wednesday, January 3rd.

For more information please visit: 2024 Solid Waste Holiday Schedule - News - Bradenton, Florida (cityofbradenton.com)

For more information regarding garbage collection contact: (941) 932-9400.

City of North Port:

City offices will be closed, along with NO garbage pickup, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday January 1st.

