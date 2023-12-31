Suncoast City closures during New Year’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As 2024 approaches, Suncoast cities make changes during the holiday.

City of Sarasota:

Government offices will be closed Monday, January 1st, for more information please visit: County offices and services closed for the holidays | News List | Sarasota County, FL (scgov.net)

Garbage collection will be deferred one day below is a schedule for the City of Sarasota.

Monday, January 1st adjusted to Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday, January 2nd adjusted to Wednesday, January 3rd.

For more information regarding garbage collection contact: (941) 263-6170.

City of Bradenton:

Garbage collection will be deferred one day below is a schedule for the City of Bradenton.

Monday, January 1st adjusted to Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday, January 2nd adjusted to Wednesday, January 3rd.

For more information please visit: 2024 Solid Waste Holiday Schedule - News - Bradenton, Florida (cityofbradenton.com)

For more information regarding garbage collection contact: (941) 932-9400.

City of North Port:

City offices will be closed, along with NO garbage pickup, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday January 1st.

