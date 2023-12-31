Sarasota County Emergency Services reminds public of firework dangers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many will enjoy New Years Eve with fireworks, but Sarasota County Emergency Services recommends leaving fireworks to professionals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year and more than 19,500 reported fires started by fireworks annually.

Using fireworks are dangerous not only for people but for pets too.

If you do choose to use them, use caution.

