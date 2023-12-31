Advertise With Us
Residents looking forward to a safe, entertaining Pineapple Drop

By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The New Years Eve Pineapple Drop is one of the biggest parties along the Suncoast.

“I’ve been doing this for 19 years and this is the biggest crowd I’ve played to.  Last year we had over 35,000 people,” says Chas Collins of the “Chas Collins Band.”

The band is preparing for another year of putting on a show for a packed house during the big party.

“I love entertaining people and giving them a chance to break away from the daily grind,” Collins says.

And with 30 to 40,000 people expected to attend this year, the Sarasota Police Department will be devoting lots of resources to keep the event safe.

But they are also asking for your help, posting on Facebook they want those planning to celebrate to leave backpacks, coolers, and alcohol at home.

With the heavy police presence and necessary precautions, partygoers say they aren’t worried about safety being an issue.

“I’ve been walking around this city for two months, feeling completely safe by myself at all times of day and night,” says Betsy Brumley, who is going to watch the Pineapple Drop in person.

She says she has noticed a lot of officers in the area during her time visiting from Arkansas.

“There is a nice police presence here.  You feel very safe here because they are always around,” Brumley states.

