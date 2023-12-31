Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Reminder to clean up party supplies after New Years festivities

Sarasota County Government reminds the public that party supplies such as coolers, fire pits...
Sarasota County Government reminds the public that party supplies such as coolers, fire pits and cups can collect water leading to a new generation of container mosquitos.(firework mess)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government reminds the public that party supplies such as coolers, fire pits and cups can collect water leading to a new generation of container mosquitos.

If party items are cleaned up this will lead to fewer mosquitos during the New Year.

Various species thrive when items retain water.

Learn more about mosquitoes at scgov.net/mosquito or call 311 to submit a service request.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool

Latest News

It’s the kind of thing you can only do in Florida: polo on horseback beneath sunny skies on...
New Years Eve polo kicks off season to applause of thousands
According to the National Fire Protection Association fireworks cause thousands of injuries...
Sarasota County Emergency Services reminds public of firework dangers
Eve
A cool New Year’s Eve, then more frequent Winter rains
Cardinal Mooney Boys Varsity Basketball Team takes second place during Ram Jam 2023 Tournament...
Ram Jam at Riverview High School is a great holiday basketball gift annually on the Suncoast