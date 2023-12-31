Reminder to clean up party supplies after New Years festivities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government reminds the public that party supplies such as coolers, fire pits and cups can collect water leading to a new generation of container mosquitos.

If party items are cleaned up this will lead to fewer mosquitos during the New Year.

Various species thrive when items retain water.

Learn more about mosquitoes at scgov.net/mosquito or call 311 to submit a service request.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.