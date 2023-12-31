Ram Jam at Riverview High School is a great holiday basketball gift annually on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ram Jam is a local high school holiday basketball tournament that teams from the Suncoast to as far away as Ohio say they really enjoy playing in.

Organizers say a lot of good talent has been a part of this tournament for many years.

“Gary Sprans and Lott Robins, those guys, I was head basketball coach here at Riverview High School and we came up with the idea of doing a Christmas tournament.Harpoon was already doing things with girls sports and doing different things so he came in and pretty much started it and we pretty much took it over,” Organizer James Ward Said.

The three-day tournament gives local fans, student-athletes, and people on vacation a great opportunity to enjoy high school basketball games here on the Suncoast.” Great event started by Jim Ward thirty-two years ago. We love to keep it going and those teams love to come down and play in paradise.We live in a special place and Riverview is a special place. So we have to show this place off and show people what a great school we have,” Riverview HS Coach Brandon Knect said.

