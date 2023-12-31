Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ram Jam at Riverview High School is a great holiday basketball gift annually on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ram Jam is a local high school holiday basketball tournament that teams from the Suncoast to as far away as Ohio say they really enjoy playing in.

Organizers say a lot of good talent has been a part of this tournament for many years.

“Gary Sprans and Lott Robins, those guys, I was head basketball coach here at Riverview High School and we came up with the idea of doing a Christmas tournament.Harpoon was already doing things with girls sports and doing different things so he came in and pretty much started it and we pretty much took it over,” Organizer James Ward Said.

The three-day tournament gives local fans, student-athletes, and people on vacation a great opportunity to enjoy high school basketball games here on the Suncoast.” Great event started by Jim Ward thirty-two years ago. We love to keep it going and those teams love to come down and play in paradise.We live in a special place and Riverview is a special place. So we have to show this place off and show people what a great school we have,” Riverview HS Coach Brandon Knect said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11:00pm - December 30, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 30, 2023
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
Kwanzaa Events: A cultural holiday with purpose, creativity and faith
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - December 30, 2023