New Years Eve polo kicks off season to applause of thousands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the kind of thing you can only do in Florida: polo on horseback beneath sunny skies on the last day of December.

Winter has firm hold of most parts of the world, but people come from all over to spend their winters on the Suncoast. For many, that means the season of polo.

The Sarasota Polo Club opened today, selling out every seat at the field in Lakewood Ranch, drawing families, fans, and the just plain curious. For many, today was their first time experiencing a sport with roots older than Ancient Rome.

Bradley Hendrix of Pennsylvania served as today’s announcer--a job he’s grateful for.

“Four years ago I got so lucky...Sarasota Polo Club heard about me up north--I’m about an hour outside Philly, and they reached out and said they need an announcer for the second half of the season. The next thing you know, a couple years later, here’s my fourth year, I do the whole season, announcing, the DJing; I love it. It’s the best staff, the best crew. Over 15 polo clubs I’ve worked at. This is the most well-oiled machine, and it’s so family friendly. We’ve got 8 to 80-year-olds, and everybody loves it.”

According to Hendrix, he’d be surprised if Sarasota isn’t the polo club with the highest attendance rate in the country. “We have 50,000 throughout our 17-week season. 3,000 or more people will be here today.”

Today kicks off the season, but it isn’t Sarasota Polo Club’s only big event. Every year they host an Easter Egg Drop. The owner, James Miller, is a helicopter pilot, and he packs thousands of candy-stuffed eggs to drop onto the polo field. When he’s gone, the kids come running, and it all goes toward children’s cancer services in Tampa.

Non-members had food trucks, but for those who paid for reserved places on the other side of the field, today was for tailgating...unless you were at the VIP tent. All white and accessible only to the people on the list, the tent was the most posh of all places to watch the game, but fans of the sport watched from all sides as players and their horses competed for the ball.

Sarasota Polo Club’s season runs though April 7.

