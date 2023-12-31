Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public of gunfire safety during New Years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many are celebrating New Years with fireworks and other festivities tonight, but Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to celebrate responsibly.

It is illegal and extremely dangerous using gunfire as part of your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Even if no one is injured discharging a firearm in public could lead to up to a year in prison.

