Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public of gunfire safety during New Years

Even if no one is injured discharging a firearm in public could lead to up to a year in prison.
Even if no one is injured discharging a firearm in public could lead to up to a year in prison.(Pexels via MGN)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many are celebrating New Years with fireworks and other festivities tonight, but Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to celebrate responsibly.

It is illegal and extremely dangerous using gunfire as part of your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Even if no one is injured discharging a firearm in public could lead to up to a year in prison.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai...
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool

Latest News

Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pandemic best
As 2024 approaches, Suncoast cities make changes during the holiday.
Suncoast City closures during New Year’s Day
Five-star cornerback and Sarasota native Charles Lester lll and his family celebrate his...
Five star cornerback Charles Lester III signs to play college football with Florida State University
Sarasota County Government reminds the public that party supplies such as coolers, fire pits...
Reminder to clean up party supplies after New Years festivities