Great Boating Through New Year’s Day

Bring a Jacket for the Pineapple Drop on New Year’s Eve
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a chilly New Year’s Eve morning with temperatures teetering near 50 degrees. Then warmth returns with highs almost hitting 70 degrees for Sunday afternoon. Skies will be clear with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, making for a gorgeous day to cap out the year.

When the clock strikes midnight and the pineapple drops on New Year’s Eve, a jacket will likely be needed with temperatures in the low 50s. Skies will remain clear making for a beautiful display of fireworks. On Monday, it will be a beautiful site to start the New Year as sunny skies prevail with highs in the low 70s. It will feel warm and dry in the afternoon with low dewpoints and low humidity.

Boaters making their New Year’s resolution to hit the water more often, are in luck! Conditions will be sunny and mostly smooth on New Year’s Eve with winds only about five knots out of the northeast. With the change in wind direction and the decrease in wind speed, the rip current statement was lifted at 9 p.m., Saturday. New Year’s eve and New Years day will be a bright and moderately calm day on the water with seas about two feet with a smooth to light chop. No rain is in the forecast and the ultraviolet index will be in the moderate to low category.

Rain chances return on Thursday and Saturday, with two fronts making their way to the Suncoast at the weeks end.

