Five star cornerback Charles Lester III signs to play college football with Florida State University

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charles Lester the third is a highly coveted five-star cornerback with generational talent. He has speed, skills, and the work ethic making him one of the best defensive players coming out of the Suncoast and the entire state of Florida.

Charles Lester the third transferred from Sarasota Riverview high school to Venice high school his senior year.

He helped lead Venice to the State Championship game. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill where he decided to play college football after receiving offers from schools all over the country.

“For the next three to four years I will attend Florida State University,” Charles Lester III said.

He also tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he will join his FSU Seminoles Football team on Christmas Day in South Florida as FSU prepares for the Orange Bowl game on December 30th.

Florida State versus Georgia at Hard Rock Stadium. Lester will begin taking classes at FSU in Tallahassee in January of 2024.

