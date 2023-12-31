A cool New Year’s Eve, then more frequent Winter rains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re cooler than the average 73° high to end and start the years, just by a few degrees. And we’re “jacket-cool” for the stroke of Midnight with temps in the mid-50s. Frequent rains will be a feature of our El Nino weather pattern into January. We’re already tracking two cold fronts, one for Wednesday night and a second for late Saturday and Saturday night. December rains took us above average with rainfall at SRQ to 3.62″, above average by 1.36″. A few spots on the Suncoast topped out over 4 inches of rain for the month.

As our cold fronts approach in the coming week, temps rise into the 70s. When they pass the Suncoast we dip back to the 60s for highs with dry dew points down into the 40s. The dry air makes for frizzy hair days.

Happy New Year from your First Alert Weather Team!

NYE (Station)

