Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s

Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a McDonald's in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a woman is dead and another is in custody after a dispute turned deadly at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two female customers inside the McDonald’s got into an “escalated dispute” that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman killed as Tamanika Woods.

Atlanta police said 19-year-old T’Niya Evans was arrested and is facing charges that include murder in connection with the shooting.

Family and friends said Woods was in her 30s and a mother to four children.

“I want everyone to know she was a great person. She’s a very good mother and she will be missed. She’s very sweet and a family-oriented young lady,” a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Atlanta News First.

Woods died at Grady Memorial Hospital after she was taken away from the scene in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told Atlanta News First that customers inside the McDonald’s held the suspected shooter down until police could respond to the restaurant.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting, and the McDonald’s has since reopened.

Atlanta police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

