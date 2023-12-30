Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tips to celebrate New Years responsibly

New Years 2024
New Years 2024(MGN)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 2024 will be here before you know it, and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to celebrate responsibly offering tips to the public.

Make a plan throughout the night know where you are going.

Have contact information on your group while you are out.

Plan your ride home in advance if you are planning on drinking (ride share options or designated driver). If you choose to use a ride share service share the ride information with a friend and become familiar with the safety features in the application.

Don’t accept a drink from a stranger, if it doesn’t taste right dump it out.

Be aware of your surroundings if you see something say something! Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

