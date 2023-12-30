Five-star FSU Football player Charles Lester III is our ABC7 Athlete of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charles Lester III is known across the state of Florida as one of the best high school football players. He’s a Sarasota Newtown native and a five-star talent. After playing three years at Riverview High School Charles transferred to Venice High School for his senior season.

After leading VHS to the state championship game he’s ready to begin his new journey at Florida State University starting in January, 2024.

“Florida State because I mean it’s just a family culture, it’s a different place where they have a plan and their trying to get to the top.”

Makissa Amber is Charles Lester’s aunt and guardian. She says he shows a lot of character, discipline, and drive both in school and in football.

“Real joy, I am so proud of him. I am really, really proud of him. He had to face a lot of difficulties in his life growing up. You know loosing his mom, but with my family we rallied around and we were able to come together and get him off where he’s at right now.” Makissa Amber said.

Charles Lester III is our ABC7 athlete of the week. CL3 will be on the sidelines when Florida State plays Georgia in the Orange Bowl December, 30th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

