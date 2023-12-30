A cool New Year’s Eve, then a temperature roller coaster

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a cool end to 2023 and start to 2024! Highs are in the 60s, just a few degrees below average, and temps for New Year’s Eve will dip to the mid 50s at the stroke of midnight. Cool enough for jackets or sweatshirts.

NYE (Station)

Then we hop on the temperature roller coaster. Several cold fronts will move across the Gulf of Mexico and the Suncoast. We warm up ahead of each front, cool down after they pass through. A chance for rain comes our way with each front, with the best chance at night, specifically Thursday night and next Saturday night.

Frequent cold fronts are typical of an El Nino Winter, so this pattern could hold into February.

