Clouds Move Out, and Sunshine Reappears for New Year’s Weekend

Rip Current Statement Through Saturday 9 p.m.
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mostly cloudy skies turn into partly cloudy skies by the morning. The overnight low temperature will hit 51 degrees. As the day progresses more sunshine appears, leading to an overall sunnier weekend. It will feel drier and less humid as dewpoints dip to the 40s.

For beachgoers and boaters, a rip current statement remains in effect for the entire coast of Manatee and Sarasota county through 9 p.m., Saturday evening. Winds will come from the northwest Saturday, with gusts near 20 mph. Seas improve slightly from Friday, reaching two to four feet, and possibly five feet. Bay and inland waters will have a moderate chop to choppy conditions. Winds die down Saturday evening and conditions significantly improve for boaters Sunday and New Year’s Day.

A jacket may be required to stay warm New Year’s Eve. When the pineapple drops in downtown Sarasota at midnight, the temperature will be in the low 50s. Skies will be clear, making for a great view of the fireworks.

